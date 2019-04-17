Home

Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
847-432-3878
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
770 Deerfield Rd
Highland Park, IL
View Map
ANTONIA AZZONE Obituary
age 94 of Highland Park. At peace in Christ April 14, 2019 at Brentwood North Nursing Center, Riverwoods. She was born November 27, 1924 in Sannicandro, Italy to the union of Nicola and Angela (Santorsola) Stangarone. Antonia was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved to bake, sew and cherish her grandchildren.Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe Azzone on June 4, 2008. Loving mother of Michael (Connie) Azzone of Port St. Lucy, FL, late Francis J. Azzone, late Giovanni L. Azzone, Gerald (Linda) Azzone of Wichita, KS and Nicola (Holly) Azzone of Gurnee. Fond grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of many. Dear sister to the late Rose Racanelli, Rachaela Verni, Lina Prudentino and Vito (Connie) Stangarone.Visitation Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Friday, April 19, 2019 8:30-9:30 AM at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood to Immaculate Conception Church, 770 Deerfield Rd., Highland Park, blessing at 10:00 AM. Rev. Michael McMahon, Celebrant. Entombment will follow at Ascension Cemetery, 1920 Buckley Road, Libertyville, Illinois. The family would like to thank Brentwood North and Kindred Hospice for the kindness shown to Antonia in her last days. For information please call 847-432-3878
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 17, 2019
