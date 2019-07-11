Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Dismas Church
2600 Sunset Ave
Waukegan, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dismas Church
2600 Sunset Ave
Waukegan, IL
Antonia Wiese


1933 - 2019
Antonia Wiese Obituary
Antonia "Toni" Hiroko Wiese, of Waukegan, passed away on July 6, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family. Toni was born on January 17, 1933 to Yasuzo and Kin Kawai (nee Ito) in Tokyo, Japan. Toni was a kind and generous soul with a heart of gold. In 1956, she married her dearest husband, Leroy "Skip" Wiese in Tokyo and made their home in Waukegan. She became a proud citizen of United States in 1962. She was a founding member of St. Dismas Catholic Church and an active member of the Women's Club. She adored her family and always looked forward to special occasions and family gatherings. After being a floral designer for 7 years Toni purchased Pierce Florists on Genesee Street. 22 years later, Toni retired and pursued her passion in painting. She excelled in her work and won many awards for her talents.

Left to honor her legacy are her husband of 63 years, Leroy "Skip" Wiese; daughters Carrie (James) Ware, Christina (Dennis) Heslin, Catherine (Jack) Herman, and Corrinne (Michael) Bleck; beloved sister Yoshiko (Masakastu) Nakamori; 11 grandchildren; extended families here in the U.S. and in Japan along with countless friends.

Toni's visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 9:00 am at St. Dismas Church, 2600 Sunset Ave. Waukegan, IL 60087, with funeral mass beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will be held at Ascension Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to a . Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson & Patch Funeral Home, for more information, please call, (847) 623-0495.
