It is with great sadness that the family of Antonio (Tony) Alfaro, 74, of Beach Park, Illinois announce he went to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother.
He was born in Houston, Texas on December 26, 1945 to the late Serafin and Tomas Alfaro. He attended Zion Benton High School, class of 1965.
Juanita (Solis), his love, his 'mi amor', is his wife of 55 years. At the age of 12 and 11 respectively, Tony and Juanita first saw each other at a basketball game, when he was the captain of the basketball team and she was the captain of the cheerleading squad. When he first saw her, he said he knew he was going to marry her one day. The two married in Dallas, Texas on February 6th, 1965. They loved to dance and listen to music together; from country to norteñas and everything in between. They built a home where everyone gathered and everyone felt welcomed; always full of laughter, games, and plenty of food. He loved switching through the news and western movies, but would turn on The Hallmark Channel just for his honey. He loved anything sweet, grilling out, Shirl's and McDonald's quarter pounders. He loved talking to anyone and everyone, and could create a strong bond whether he knew them for 20 years or just met them in line at the grocery store. More than anything, he loved his family.
He retired from Dominick's Fine Foods after 23 years, and enjoyed every minute of his retirement. Tony loved to fish, and handed down his passion to his children and grandchildren. Being out on the water and spending long days fishing are some of the most cherished memories we have with him. He loved working in his garage on different projects and made everything from birdhouses to trellis' to Christmas decorations to dollhouses. He took pride in his yard and flower gardens, and would say his famous line "Who has the prettiest yard in the neighborhood?" and we all answered "You do, you do!" to appease him. He taught us all to "work smarter, not harder", while instilling a tough work ethic.
He was an active member of Our Lady of Humility Church, as an usher, and was a member of the Art & Environment Ministry and the Floral Ministry. He never missed a Sunday mass and had a devotion to and love of Saint Anthony.
He is survived by his wife Juanita and his six children, Rosa (Jim) Geissberger of Zion, Illinois; Fred (Irene) Alfaro of DeSoto, Texas; Melinda Salazar of Beach Park, Illinois; Joe Alfaro of Beach Park, Illinois; Christina (Luis) Garcia of Beach Park, Illinois; and Phillip (Christine Rieger) Alfaro of Kenosha, Wisconsin; fifteen grandchildren Michael Andrew (Max) Owens; Michael James (Patty) Geissberger; Michael Allen Gust; Robert (Karina Vera) Salazar; Justin (Karina Arias) Geissberger; Alexandrea Alfaro; Nina (Maxwell) King; Jordan (Stephanie Heim) Alfaro; Alyssa Alfaro-Smith; Carlee and Michael Parsons; Destiny Salazar; Xavier and Catarina Alfaro; Lauren Garcia; Ten great-grandchildren, Tatyana; Julissa; Nathalia; Anabella; Noah; AJ; Lucas; Michael Allen Jr; Elli; Finley.
He is also survived by his siblings, Domingo (Gloria) Alfaro; Tomas (Margaret) Alfaro; Felipa Navarro; Ramona (Ramon) Alcala and a host of nieces and nephews that he loved and adored dearly. He will be remembered by many friends and neighbors.
He is preceded in death by his parents, great granddaughter Molly Owens and his siblings Santo (Tomasa) Alfaro; Juanita (Ralph) Koble; Julio (Grace) Alfaro; Ramon Alfaro; his mother-in-law Catarina Solis; siblings-in-law Jesse Navarro; Jesus (Felcia) Gonzalez; Blanch (Ismael) Trevion; Elvira (Joe) Morales; Antonio (Judy) Gonzalez.
He will be laid to rest at Accession Catholic Cemetery, in Libertyville. Due to COVID-19, services will be private and a Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by searching the St. Jude Gift Funds: Antonio Alfaro. https://fundraising.qa.stjude.org/goto/AntonioAlfaro.
Arrangements are under the direction of Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.
