With great sadness, the Coleman family announces the passing of Arclethia Coleman. Born on 08/16/1951, passed on April 21, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. Her memorial is pending. She leaves a family that dearly loved her. Daughter Candace and Son Brian, Two sisters, Alice Coleman-Malone and Annette Mitchell. Brothers Rudolph Coleman Jr., Jerry Coleman and Patrick Coleman. Also three loving grandchildren.
Published in News Sun from May 11 to May 12, 2020.