Arclethia COLEMAN
1951 - 2020
With great sadness, the Coleman family announces the passing of Arclethia Coleman. Born on 08/16/1951, passed on April 21, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. Her memorial is pending. She leaves a family that dearly loved her. Daughter Candace and Son Brian, Two sisters, Alice Coleman-Malone and Annette Mitchell. Brothers Rudolph Coleman Jr., Jerry Coleman and Patrick Coleman. Also three loving grandchildren.


Published in News Sun from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
She was a great Auntie. She was loving, caring, and just an all around genuine kind spirit. I will miss her dearly. Love you Auntie!
Tanisha
Family
