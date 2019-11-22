|
|
Arlene E. Piotrowski (Passow), lovingly known to many as "Grandma" or "Little Grandma", passed away peacefully at home at the age of 87 on Monday, November 18, 2019 while surrounded by her family. She was born in Mosinee, Wisconsin on August 9, 1932 to Henry and Nellie (Clark) Passow. On July 1, 1954 she married Paul Piotrowski. Many in the community knew her through her work as the head cook, and later cafeteria manager, at Zion-Benton Township High School, where she retired from in 1997. Additionally, she managed Molidor's Laundromat until the age of 86. Arlene enjoyed reading, puzzles, baking, and bird watching when she was not busy helping those in need. She is survived by her children, Bob (Ronda) Piotrowski, Teri (John Zorzy) Piotrowski, David Piotrowski, Mary Ann Pell; her grandchildren, Cheryl Piotrowski, Michelle (Marc) Harman, Daniel (Andrea Reed) Pell, Jonathan (KaLeigh) Pell, David (Cailin) Piotrowski, Scott Piotrowski; and her great-grandchildren, Riley and Sophia, Dylan and Vivian, Phoenix and Griffin, & Alexis and Maverick. A Visitation will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, Illinois 60099. Services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Arlene's name to the at . Please sign the online guestbook at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 22, 2019