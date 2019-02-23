Arnold "Arnie" J. Berendsen, age 89, of Waukegan, IL passed peacefully on February 21, 2019 in the presence of his loving family. Born on March 31, 1929 in Green Bay, WI, to Joseph Berendsen and Emma (Brockman) Berendsen. On November 26, 1953 he married Jeanne Ann Stein, and the two were happily married for 65 years. They had 5 children together. Arnie's lifelong career as an educator began as the principal and superintendent at Spring Valley High School in Wisconsin. In 1963, Arnie and his family moved to Waukegan, IL, where he served first as a guidance counselor and then, guidance director at Waukegan East High School. "Mr B.", as he was known to students for 25 years, was a fixture at high school concerts and sporting events as well as class reunions, where he thoroughly enjoyed catching up with former students. After retiring in 1988, Arnie worked for a travel agency. He and Jeanne enjoyed traveling the world together, making frequent trips to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and meeting new friends at every stop. Arnie was an avid musician and music lover. As a young adult, he played in the University of Wisconsin Marching Band and the Green Bay Packer Lumberjack Band (yes, there was such a thing). He played clarinet and saxophone in the Waukegan Municipal Band and several local big bands, and was bandleader of the Last Dance Band. Arnie enjoyed musky fishing, watching the Cubs, and cheering on (or cursing) his beloved Packers. He served his parish, Immaculate Conception, and sang in the choir. He was also a private pilot who, much to the horror of his wife and children, could be found barnstorming northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin in a two-seater Cessna.He was known for his joy of life and quick wit, often bringing down the house with laughter (or groans) elicited from the frequent puns he inflicted on family and friends alike. Arnie was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his five children, Ann (Craig) Gagnon, Chris (Greg) Peterson, Kurt (Robyn) Berendsen, Peggy (Steve) Scuglik, and Mark Berendsen (Kristin Hitchcock). Grandchildren: Christopher Slavik, Stephanie Slavik, Brian Gagnon, David Gagnon (Courtney), Benjamin (Eve), Peterson Amy Peterson, Emma Hegarty (Sean), Gabriel Scuglik, and Sylvie Berendsen. Great-Grandchildren - Audrey, Solanus, and one on the way. The family expresses our deepest gratitude to Karessa and all the caregivers who cared for and comforted him during the last years of his life. Dad, you touched so many lives with your generous spirit. Thank you for always being there whenever we needed you, for teaching us that the rests between the musical notes are as important as the notes you play, and for showing us how contagious kindness and laughter can be. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Peterson & Patch Funeral Home, 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan. Funeral mass will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church 508 Grand Ave., Waukegan. A private interment will be at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association.Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019