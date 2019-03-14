Arnold F. Schulmeister, 88, of Antioch, went home to his Savior in heaven on Monday, March 11, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Norridge, Ill, Dec 23, 1930. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He married Betty Ann Schroeder on Oct 28, 1950.He is survived by his five children: Wes (Sue), Bonnie (Kevin Kline), Karen (Kenneth Johnston), Randall (Charlene), and Victoria; 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Ann, and also his second wife, Lenora; 4 brothers and 6 sisters and their spouses.As a barber, he opened the Lake Area Barber Shop and, in the 1960's, he opened Mr. Arnold's Coiffures. He retired at age 77 and was affectionately known as "Clip" by many customers. Arnold appreciated a good joke and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. His favorite activities were baking, going out for breakfast, and playing cards - at the Antioch Senior Center and every family gathering. He was a long time active member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Antioch.A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 3:00 pm, at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church with visitation from 1:00-3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to his memory can be made to "Faith Forward" at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 24300 W Grass Lake Rd, Antioch, IL 60002. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary