Arnoldo Barreiro, 77, of Wauconda passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.
He was born on February 3, 1942 in McAllen, TX to the late Tirso and Trinidad (Quintanilla) Barreiro. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He married Minerva Tanguma on July 31, 1966. He was a member of New Hope Christian Fellowship in Mundelein.
Arnoldo is survived by his wife Minerva, his children; Sandra (Peter) Jonites, Nina Barreiro, Melissa (Michael Powell) Barreiro, and David Barreiro, his grandchildren; Miranda Jonites, Marisa Barreiro, Olivia Powell, Gabby Jonites, and Lucas Barreiro, his siblings; Olga Ramirez, Janie Barrera, Estela Makrancy, Margot Barreiro.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Rene, Rueben, Eliecer, Vladimir, Leonel, Roy and Javier.
Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Pastor Aaron Malusky will officiate.
Entombment will be at Warren Cemetery.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 18, 2019