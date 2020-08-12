Arthur Charles Strawmatt, Jr. passed away peacefully of old age at Vista Medical Center on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was 86. Most people knew Art as Boots. Boots was a longtime member of both the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, and a Lifetime Member of the Zion Benton Moose Lodge 667; serving as Governor in 1964. Boots was always working and worked every day right up till January of 2020. While his life has traveled many paths, Boots will be remembered as the face of United Liquor in Winthrop Harbor where he worked for over 35 years. Rest in Peace, Boots! Art (Boots) Strawmatt was born September 10, 1933 in Lake City, Minnesota to Myrtle and Arthur Strawmatt, Sr. Boots was the 4th child with two older brothers Charles Strawmatt, and Kenneth Strawmatt, a sister Shirley (Wayne) Eastman, and a younger brother Terrance (Jan) Strawmatt. Boots was a nickname given to Art as an infant by his babysitter. He would go by the name ever since. Boots hated school but did enjoy playing on the school football, baseball, wrestling and basketball teams and was a member of the Torch Staff, or school newspaper, reporting on school sports. Go Tigers! He graduated from Lake City High School – Class of 1952. Then two years later Boots was in Germany courtesy of the United States Army until an Honorable Discharge in 1956. Boots came to Illinois to stay with his brother Chuck who found Art a job at Warwick's Manufacturing in Zion. That job led to another at International Harvester, another at Abbott Labs, then the last two jobs concurrently with the Illinois State Tollway and United Liquor in Winthrop Harbor, Illinois. Boots loved a good party and spent so many hours drinking, smoking and visiting at the Moose Lodge, he was elected Governor. While there he met his wife of 23 years, Rose Joy Aiuppy Anderson and the two were married on July 16, 1965. Rose was the mother of Judith Lois Philyaw, Barbara Joy Opal, Susan Jane Hendricks and in 1965 the mother of a 6-year-old boy named William (Bill) Brian Anderson. Billy was the light of Art's life until Bill's death in 2016. Art (Boots) is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Chuck, Ken, and Terry, his wife Rose, and his step-son Bill Anderson. Boots was stubborn, often ornery. He loved his family, was a generous grandfather and enjoyed writing words of what he called "Wisdom" in every greeting card. Boots loved country music especially Ernest Tubb and was a member of the Circle Club, the Official Fan Club of the Grand Ole Opry, since 1987. As stated, Boots loved his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren and he was never happier than when he could share a family photo Christmas card with the whole town. He loved multiple cups of what he called "A Good Cup of Hot Coffee!" and though Boots stopped drinking and smoking, he kept a plaque on the wall with the well-known verse: "May your glass be ever full. May the roof over your head be always strong. And may you be in heaven half an hour before the devil knows you're dead" We believe he made it to Heaven in time. Rest in Peace, Art (Boots). We love you! It was Art's (Boots') wish to be cremated. His ashes will be laid to rest at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL on Friday, August 14, 2020. Art (Boots) will be remembered and be missed by many nieces, nephews, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and many, many more. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com
