Arthur "Art" John Roux, 89, of Waukegan, IL, entered eternal peace on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from natural causes. He is now reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife Annette (nee Kelly), parents John and Mary (nee Saffert) Roux, and his brother Glenn. Art was the proud father of Dan (Teri) Roux and Bob (Patty) Roux, and the devoted grandfather to Jeremy Roux, Randy (Brianne) Roux, and Kari (John Paul) Nemec. He is also survived by his dear sister Marilyn (Dale) Smith, sister-in-law Dolly Roux, and his many nieces, nephews, and close friends.Art was born on February 15, 1931 in Chetek, WI and grew up working the family dairy farm in Rice Lake, WI. He graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1949, where he met his high school sweetheart and wife, Annette. Art served in the United States Army as a Specialist 3rd Class and was deployed in Germany from 1956–57. Following his service, he moved to Waukegan, IL and spent his career working at Johns Manville, retiring in 1998. Art was an avid snowmobiler and active member of the Lake County Snowdrifters for many years. He also enjoyed camping with close friends in the Windy City Winnies RV camping club and in the summer could be found tending to his large, backyard garden. Art was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Dismas Church in Waukegan, IL.Art will be lovingly remembered for his devotion to family and friends, sense of humor, and penchant for always finding a good time. He had an untiring work ethic and was always tinkering on projects around the house or offering his time to help others fix anything they needed. Art was quick to make friends and was known as someone who was never afraid to speak his mind.Due to the current pandemic, services for Art will be private. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park in Libertyville, IL. To share a memory, please visit