Arthur John Creaney, known to friends as "Artie", completed his journey to be received into heaven at the age of 67 years. Artie passed away from brain cancer on May 18, 2019, at his home in Gurnee surrounded by his loving family. Artie was born June 4, 1951, in Chicago, IL, to Arthur and Annamary Creaney. A native of Wildwood and Gurnee, Artie attended St. Gilbert School and graduated from Warren Township High School class of '69. Artie married his best friend Nancy Kolar on July 27, 1979, at Gurnee Community Church. Artie was a talented musician who taught himself to play guitar at a young age. He played and sang in local bands "Sherry and Wine", "Promise", "Rosewood" and "The Roadshow Band" with his brother Michael. Artie also sang in the choir at Gurnee Community Church. Art was a member of IUOE Local 150, retiring as Superintendent in 2011 from Curran Contracting, Crystal Lake, after 25+ years of services. After retiring, Artie and Nancy moved to South Carolina where they enjoyed volunteering for Family Promise of Anderson. Artie joined a local band "Juke Box 45", played in the "Praise Band" at Trinity United Methodist Church and mentored young musicians. Artie always gave what he hoped to receive in life. He was a devoted grandfather, friend and lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers. Artie was preceded in death by his parents Annamary Catherine (nee Callahan) and Arthur Francis Creaney, younger sister Carol Jean Nerroth, sister-in-law Sandy, and niece Christine Creaney. Artie will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 39 years, Nancy; his children, Theresa Oakes (Brett), Tracy Scholl (Ben), Greg Powroznik (Pam), adopted daughter, AmyLynn Creaney; three grandchildren, Aidan and Andrew Scholl and Leo Oakes, and four god-children. Artie is survived by his sisters, Patricia Bueltmann (George), Kathleen "KC" Dieck (Mick), brothers, William (Lorraine), Michael (Nancy Rieger), James (Kim), Rory (Glenna), Robert Creaney; brother-in-law, George Nerroth; mother-in-law, Mary Kolar Mathews; brothers-in-law, Tom (Donna), Dan (Linda), and Joe Kolar and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. "My journey has ended, I'm home." – AJ Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22nd from 4 to 8 p.m. at Gurnee Community Church, 4555 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee, IL. A celebration of Artie's life will take place on Thursday, May 23rd at Gurnee Community Church, beginning with a viewing at 10 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. with Rev. Brian Walter officiating. Memorial donations in memory of Art Creaney may be made to Family Promise of Anderson P.O. Box 1466, Anderson, SC 29622, or Gurnee Community Church 4555 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. Arrangements entrusted to SAMBRANO FUNERAL & CREMATION, Gurnee, IL. You may leave online condolences at LauraSambranoFunerals.com; 847-571-7719. Published in the Lake County News Sun from May 20 to May 21, 2019