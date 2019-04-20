Arvo P. Aukee, 96, was born in Ironwood, MI, on January 24, 1923, and passed away peacefully in Waukegan, IL on April 17, 2019. Arvo grew up in Ironwood and after high school he served for 3 years in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He graduated in 1948 from Ferris Institute in Big Rapids, MI and then worked in the family jewelry store back in Ironwood. In 1952 he married Joyce Osen in Duluth, MN. They moved to Waukegan in 1953 and Arvo worked at Johnson Outboards for 33 years as a motor repairman. Arvo was a faithful member of St Mark's Lutheran Church and served in many ministries. He spent every summer of his retirement in northern Wisconsin, especially enjoying a sauna and dip in the lake. His family, friends and faith meant the world to him. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Y. Aukee; devoted father of Paul (Patty) Aukee, Steven Aukee and Barbara Stegman; loving grandfather of Daniel Aukee, Kevin (Kelly) Aukee, Robert Stegman and Sara Stegman; dear brother of Aune McClellan, Rev. Henry Aukee and Dr. Waino (Carolyn) Aukee; and will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Franz and Hulda Aukee; brothers Toivo, Wilho, Lauri and Esko; and sisters Edna and Norma. Visitation will be held on Monday April 22nd from 5-8pm at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd, Zion, IL. On Tuesday April 23rd visitation will begin at 10am at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 3350 Delany Rd, Waukegan, IL with the funeral service at 11am. Interment will follow at Northshore Garden of Memories North Chicago, IL. Memorials can be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or the . Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019