Audrey Doris Sesko, age 79, of Wildwood, IL passed away from a broken heart and complications of encephalitis on Friday, May 10, 2019.She was born on June 26, 1939 to the late Joseph and Alice (Helfer) Pierce in Waukegan, IL. She graduated from Libertyville High School. Bernie and she married in 1957 and ran a business together. Audrey touched generations of lives working on and driving the Warren Newport Book Mobile from 1978-2016. She was an avid reader, enjoyed the slots, and helped everyone she could. She cherished time with Bernie, her family and friends.Audrey is survived by her 2 daughters, Robin (Dave) Petrie, of Irma, WI; Christine (Michael) Berek of Grayslake, IL; 1 son Steve Sesko of Wildwood, IL; 3 grandchildren, William Berek, Alaine (Justin) Brockmann, and Aleece Berek, her sisters, Frances (Frank) Porras, Patricia Robertson, and Marian (Kevin) Johnson, her brother-in-laws, Bruce (Cindy) Sesko and Tom Dowdal, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.She was preceded in death her husband, her parents, and her two brothers Richard L. Pierce and Robert H. Pierce.Visitation will be on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd., Gurnee, IL, with a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ronald McDonald House or Wildwood Presbyterian Church are appreciated.Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 18, 2019