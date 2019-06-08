Pierce, Audrey E. 88, of Beach Park, IL, formerly of Edison Park, IL, died on Wednesday, June 06, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, WI. Audrey was born June 12, 1930, in Chicago, IL, and married Ralph J. Pierce on August 23, 1952. She joined her husband and traveled abroad to Germany and California during his service in the U.S. Air Force. Afterward, she resided in Mundelein where they raised their family. She loved to spend summers with her husband in the family cabin in Ontario, Canada where she loved to fish. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Ralph J. Pierce of Trego, Wisconsin. She is survived by her son Ralph W. Pierce of Beach Park, IL; daughter Karla (Michael) Weber of Zion, IL; grandchildren, Stephanie (Nathan) Haines of Ottawa, IL, Monica, Anna, and Greta; great-grandchildren, Malachi, Brady, and Asher. Interment with her husband will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. A memorial luncheon will be planned in the Chicagoland area for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to . Published in the Lake County News Sun on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary