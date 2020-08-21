1/1
AUDREY LEIVICK
1936 - 2020
Audrey Leivick, 84 of Kenosha, Wi., formerly of Gurnee, Il., passed away Aug. 15, 2020. Audrey was born Aug. 6, 1936, in Kenosha, WI. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Glenn) Slater, and sons John Leivick, Bob (Annie) Leivick and grandchildren, Keith Wagner, Adam (Aprille) Slater, Dara Slater, Jana Wagner, Matthew and Anthony Leivick. She loved spending time within her great-grandchildren, Brenton Foster and Sloane Slater. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry and husband John. Cremation was performed by Proko Funeral Home and arrangements were private.


Published in News Sun on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
