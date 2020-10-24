August "Augie" Frederick Bleich 1927-2020



Augie passed away peacefully at his home in Orange Park FL. on October 14.



He is survived by his wife Wanda of 44 years, three sons – Gary (Linda) of Waukegan IL, Roy (Michelle) of Walnut Creek CA, Matt (Candace) of Orange Park FL, four grandchildren – Michael, Maya, Austin and Kyle and one great grandson – Maison. Augie was born in Elmhurst IL but soon moved to Highland Park where he lived until he enlisted in the Navy right after graduating from high school in 1945. He served on the USS Princeton as an Aviation Machinist's Mate. After his discharge in 1948 he returned to Illinois and attended the Aeronautical University of Chicago IL where he received his diploma in 1949 in the Certified Master Mechanic course. He worked at Sky Harbor Airport in Northbrook and Tractomotive Corporation in Deerfield IL until 1957 when he was employed by Cherry Electric as Chief Tool Engineer for 35 years until his retirement in 1992. Augie enjoyed golf, skiing, boating, camping, fishing, and storytelling. He always had a story to tell and entertain his friends and family.





