|
|
age 89 of Waukegan. At peace in Christ September 18, 2019. Born August 7, 1930 in Paris, TN to the union of Augustus and Lottie Lee Williams, Sr. He was raised in Saint Louis, Missouri. He graduated from Lane College, Jackson, TN with a bachelor of Science in Mathematics and where he also joined Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. He received his Masters in Education from Tennessee State University in Nashville, TN. In 1950 he was on the provisional team for the Green Bay Packers and in 1951 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. serving until 1954 attaining the rank of Corporal and participating in operations against enemy forces in South and Central Korea and Communist forces on the Western Korean front. After his discharge from the military he put his education into practice and was principal of O.H. Bernard School in Centerville, Tennessee from 1959-1964. He then worked at Camp Atterbury, IN in training and development from 1964-1968. He was an advisor in Vietnam for the Dept. of Defense from 1968-1972. After his return he worked for the civil service as Chief of Education at Fort Sheridan and at Great Lakes Naval Training Center in Training and Development. He retired in 1993. After his retirement he was a substitute teacher for the North Chicago Public Schools. A.D. married in Jackson, TN on Sept., 18, 1955 to Shirley Dean Cleveland. From that union they had 4 children. Shirley passed away on Jan., 1, 2009 in Dallas, TX. On August 20, 1966 in Chicago, IL he married Joyce E. Thomas. She passed away on April 12, 2014 in Waukegan, IL. Augustus was a member of the Kappa Chi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Waukegan/North Chicago, past president of the Waukegan chapter of the Lions Club Int. and Black Catholics of Waukegan.
Augustus was the loving father of Rossana Williams of Indianapolis, Gregory Williams of Milwaukee, the late Augustus III (Diahnn Hollowell-Williams) of Indianapolis and Shirlisa (Garland) Hampton of Dallas. Fond grandfather of Dawn Williamson, Ian Eady, Jordan Williams, Colin Edwards and Demetri Morris. Great grandfather of Trey Starks, Jr. Dear brother of Peggy (late Henry) Shields of Chicago, the late Sheila Williams, late Vivian (Herman) Ware of OK, late Dexter Williams, late Jacqueline (late James) Lewis, late Paulette Williams and the late Ralph Trimble. Fond uncle and cousin to many. Special thanks to his caregivers who lovingly supported him thru his senior years; Theresa "Big Mama" Sykes, James Clinton, Bashear, Bill and Rosa Nix and a host of close friends who will truly miss him.
Visitation Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 from 4:00 to 9:00 P.M. with an Alpha Phi Alpha Service at 7:00 P.M. at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Road, Highwood, IL. Friends will gather at Noon on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, at the corner of Grand Avenue and West Street, Waukegan where a funeral mass will be presided by Rev. Timothy O'Malley. Interment with military honors will follow at Mount Olivet Memorial Park, Zion, IL. For info please call (847) 432-3878
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 23, 2019