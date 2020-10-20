Ma. Aurora D. Sio (Inday Ma-Au), 76 of Beach Park, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family and their love.She was born on July 16, 1944 to the late Carlos and Corazon (Diasnes) Doromal in the Philippines. After receiving her Bachelor's in Nursing at Velez Medical Center, she traveled to the United States as an exchange nurse. When she returned to the Philippines, she met Ernesto Sio. The two were married on April 25, 1969. They immigrated to the United States in 1972 with their two-year old son and $200 in their pockets. They made their American Dream come true through love, hard work, grit, perseverance, adaptability, and their beloved Fil-Am community. Aurora was strong, she loved hard, was generous, had an eye for beauty, was a frugal shopper, and enjoyed "tsismis" with her comadres. She was an expert mahjong player and passed her love of the game onto her children and grandchildren. She was passionate about nursing and patient care and worked in different capacities at St. Therese Medical Center for 35 years. Her family was more important to her than anything else. She showed up for them to the end. Even though Aurora was chronically sick for decades, feeling unwell did not stop her. She peacefully left this world surrounded by family members.Aurora is survived by her husband Ernesto, her children; Enrico (Glynnis), Terrence (Jacqueline) and Tina (Molly), her grandchildren; Andrew, Allyson, Alaina, Isabella, Noah, Cora, and Micah; her brother Francis (Rose Marie) Doromal, her sister Maria Louisa Doromal, and sister-in-law Fe Doromal; numerous nieces, nephews (blood and honorary), and countless friends whose hearts' she touched.She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Freddie Doromal.Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church located at 15000 W. Wadsworth Rd. Wadsworth, IL. Entombment to immediately follow.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Kidney Fund.In accordance with current State of Illinois mandates due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all guests will be required to wear a face mask at all times. There will be a maximum of 50 people allowed in the funeral home at a time and proper social distancing must be practiced. St. Patrick Catholic Church the limit is 100 people. We thank you for your cooperation.