1/
Avanell Salisbury
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Avanell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Avanell Moore Salisbury passed away on July 5, 2020 in Kenosha, WI at the age of 88. She was born on September 19, 1931 in Coraopolis, PA to Arthur and Florence Moore. On April 11, 1953 she married the late John Salisbury and they had two sons. She was devoted to her grandchildren and she loved pets and F1 Racing.

Avanell is survived by her children John (Lynn) Salisbury of Gurnee, IL and Scott (Mary) Salisbury of Los Alamos, NM; grandchildren Jenni, Austin, and Allison Salisbury; sister-in-laws Marjorie Fickley of FL and Janice Moore of PA; brother-in-law David (Linda) Salisbury of TX.

She was proceeded in death by her husband John, parents Arthur and Florence Moore, brothers Bob, Skip, and Jim Moore.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m., concluding with a service at 11:00 a.m. at Marsh Funeral Home in Gurnee. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter in Riverwoods, IL at www.orphansofthestorm.org/donate.

In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Marsh Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Service
11:00 AM
Marsh Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
8473360127
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
Sorry to hear about the loss of your mom. Aunt Jan let us know. Said she had just had a nice conversation with her last Monday. Thoughts and prayers to your families.

Gene and Cindy Moore
Gene Moore
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved