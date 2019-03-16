|
AVICE HAKKO (nee Nelson), age 86, went home on Monday, March 11, 2019. Though her health failed, she always kept her sharp wit and her strong spirit. She was the daughter of Carl A. and Velma C. Nelsen (nee Anderson) of Prentice WI, and beloved sister Alice Sterland. of Plainfield, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin W. Hakko. She is survived by her sister, Alice Sterland; her son, Kevin Hakko (married to Carmela); two granddaughters, (Erika Hakko and Jaclyn Hakko), and great-granddaughter Victoria Beauclair. A private ceremony will be held at a future date in Ogema, WI.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 16, 2019