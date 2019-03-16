B. Norman Trecartin, 90 of Gurnee passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Northwestern Hospital in Lake Forest.He was born on February 8, 1929 to the late John and Mary (Jones) Trecartin. He served in the U.S. Army for 20 plus years. On May 4, 1957 he married Jean Chatham in Lawton, Oklahoma. He was a member of Gurnee Community Church for over 30 years. He enjoyed gardening, was an avid reader, but his greatest love was being with his family.Norm is survived by his wife Jean, his children, Diane (Mark) Klopstein, Jim Trecartin, and Julie Swanson, his grandchildren, Bryan Savage, Jennifer (Mike) Evon, and Brandon Swanson, his great grandchildren, Elizabeth Head and Peyton Evon.He was preceded in death by his parents and many siblings.Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Gurnee Community Church located at 4555 Old Grand Ave. Gurnee, IL. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Brian Walter will officiate.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Norman's name to the Gurnee Community Church in Gurnee.Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary