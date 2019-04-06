Home

Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Barbara A. "Bobbie" Briggs Obituary
Visitation for Barbara "Bobbie" A. Briggs (nee Black), 95, is 1-5 PM Sunday April 14, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral service is Monday April 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Willow Lawn Memorial Park, Vernon Hills. She was born November 17, 1923 in Otho, Iowa and died April 2, 2019 at Highland Park Hospital. Bobbie served in The U.S. Marine Corp. during WWII and was a lifetime member of the American Legion and a lifetime member in the Marine Corp. League. She was passionate about genealogy. Bobbie was a member of the Lake County Genealogical Society and Bigwill Genealogical Society and other societies in the U.S. and England. She never met a stranger and always had another story to tell.She is survived by her 3 sons Alan (Sharon) Briggs, Steven (Kristine) Briggs and Thomas (Barbara) Briggs, her grandchildren Jeffrey (Jasmine) Briggs, John (Eileen) Briggs, Mari Jennifer (Masa) Suzuki, Sarah (Ryan) Crothers, Nathan (Ashley) Rimkus and Jessica Briggs, great grandchildren Jade Briggs, Megan Briggs, Isabella Crothers, Alexandra Crothers, Braden Crothers, Elijah Crothers, Kieran Crothers and Nolan Rimkus. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Stanley. She said "Many people will miss her and some will be relieved." In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Genealogical Society 1401 N Midlothian Rd Mundelein IL 60060 or the s Project P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 6, 2019
