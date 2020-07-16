Barbara Sanders 84 yrs. young went home to be with the Lord, Jesus Christ on July 12, 2020. She was the widow of Herman L. Sanders



She was born in Lake Forest, IL and she was the daughter of Edward James Congdon and Mildred R. Mitchell. She lived most of her life in Zion, Il.



She attended Zion Benton H.S. and graduated from Holy Child, in Waukegan at the age of 16 yrs. old. She attended 2 years of college at Loyola University. She worked herself up the ranks, over the course of 46 years in the grocery store industry to support her family.



Her life was devoted to her family. Her loves were her garden, her long time neighbors and friends Jerry & Terry Wilburn, her books, her maps and of course…her cats.



Barbara's Children: The late Daniel J. Richardson, (Ylva), David J. Richardson, (Kerri), Theodore O. Richardson, Thomas M. Richardson,(Kathy), Cynthia A. Grush, (Paul).



Her Grand-children: Amber Zahn,(Andy), Rachel Richardson, Alex Richardson, Jessica Richardson, Jordan Couch, (Caleb), Megan Richardson, Blake Grush and Allie Schmidtlein.



Her Great Grand-children: Emma Richardson, Dean Richardson, Clara Couch and Mason Schmidtlein.



She will be dearly missed.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store