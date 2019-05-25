Barbara Ann Smith, 73 of Gurnee passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 with her family at her side at her home in Gurnee.She was born on October 21, 1945 in Waukegan, IL. to the late Kenneth and Mildred M. (Helquist) Smith. Barb was a 1963 graduate of Warren High School. She worked at the Great Lakes Naval Base for over 45 years. She loved car racing, but Nascar and Sprint Car were her favorites. She was an avid sports fan and loved the Blackhawks and the Cubs.Barbara is survived by her children; Dawn Keefer and her significant other Paul Bishop, William "Billy" Trusky and his significant other Sandy Zons, Brian Trusky, Barry (Shana) Trusky, and Denise (Deacon Jeremy) Carter, her grandchildren; Jerry, Heather, Stephanie, Joey, Kyle, Michael, Katie, Matthew, Meghann, Morgan, Maddie and Josh, a great grandchild due in September, and her brother Bruce (Linda) Smith.She was preceded in death by her parents and her aunt Violet.Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Services will be at noon on Tuesday at the funeral home.Burial will be at Northshore Gardens of Memory in North Chicago.Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 25, 2019