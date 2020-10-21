Barbara Anne (Jauman) Wertman, 78, of Pleasant Prairie, WI, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI. She was born in Chicago, IL, on October 10, 1942, and married George Wertman on July 23, 1966, in Elmwood Park, IL. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Rev. George Wertman, her parents Fred and Grace (Blank) Jauman, and her son-in-law Charles Waterfield. She was also preceded in death by Rev. John and Olive Clark. As a teenager, Barbara gave her life to the Lord and served Him faithfully for the rest of her life. Barbara graduated from Moody Bible Institute. She served alongside her husband, Rev. George Wertman, in Southern Baptist churches in Texas, Colorado, Missouri, and Illinois. Barbara continually studied the Lord's word, faithfully served at nursing homes, and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School throughout the years. She treasured time with family and friends, loved to cook for others, and thoroughly enjoyed gardening, playing games, reading, and singing. Barbara retired in 2013, after working for nineteen years in the field of child support for the State of Illinois. Barbara is survived by her three children: David (Daina) Wertman of Troy, IL. Faith Waterfield of Morton, IL, and Jonathan (Christine) Wertman of Lindenhurst, IL. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Olivia and Anna Wertman, Grace and Rachel Waterfield, and Nicholas and Lucas Wertman. Barbara is also survived by her three sisters and brothers-in-law: Patricia (Dennis) Meyer, Janice (Donald) Koerner, and Linda (Steve) Ruzicki and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Pine View Memorial Park in Beach Park, IL, at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church of Winthrop Harbor, 3001 9th St., Winthrop Harbor, IL 60096, or the Baptist Children's Home, 949 County Rd. 1300 N., Carmi, IL, 62821. A special thank you to Aurora Medical Center ICU, Kenosha, WI, and St. Luke's Medical Center ICU, Milwaukee, WI, for their compassionate care during the last four weeks of her life. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com
.