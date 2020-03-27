|
Barbara Chambers, 82, of Sanford, Florida, was born on September 17, 1937 and passed on March 15, 2020. Barbara Chambers is the mother of Charles J. Chambers, Jr. Executive Director / CEO of the Waukegan Housing Authority of Waukegan, Illinois.
Barbara Chambers was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. A home maker for many years, Chambers was a strong volunteer at the Urban Progress Center in the early 70s, and a main worker for Operation Bread Basket. She was also a foster mother. When her husband, Charles James Chambers, Sr. passed in December 1981, Barbara Chambers went to work for the Chicago General Health Service and then to work for the Post Office in downtown Chicago to provide for her family. She worked at the US Postal Service for 20 years until she retired.
She was truly a mother to the community. She would feed you if you had not eaten, and give you the clothes off her back if you did not have any.
Barbara Chambers is survived by three adult children; Barbara Anne Marie Pittman, Victoria Elizabeth Upshire (Michael Upshire, Sr.), and Charles James Chambers, Jr.; six grandchildren, Michael Upshire Jr.(Zully), Marcus Upshire, Miara Upshire, Monique Pittman, Christiana Chambers, and Clarisse Chambers; and three great grandchildren, Mia-Rose Upshire, Meilani Upshire, and Michael Upshire III.
Memorial services are pending.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020