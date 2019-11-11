Home

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Barbara DeThorne


1932 - 2019
Barbara DeThorne Obituary
Barbara DeThorne age 87 of Twin Lakes, WI. died November 6, 2019. She was born in North Chicago, IL. On April 14, 1932. The daughter of the late John and Ann (Aleksonis) Jelava. She worked for many years at Baxter Health Care as a Receptionist.

Barbara is survived by her three of her children: Terri (Skiff) Weeden, Cindy (Gregg) March and Tracy (Michael) Blasius. Grandmother to Sarah March, Evelyn Blasius, Charlotte Blasius and Lilyann Balsius. Sister to Margie (William) Risley and Juliann (Art) Jelava Babine. Preceded in death by her three children Babs DeThorne, Michele DeThorne and Susan DeThorne, Sister Patricia (Clifford) Mass, Joanne (Gene) Terrill.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 9:00AM until time of services. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
