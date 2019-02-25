Barbara Jane Hintz, 72, passed on to Heaven on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, peacefully from her home with her husband, John, daughter, Jenni, and dog, Carter, at her side. Barbara was born on December 12, 1946, in Mineola, New York. Barbara loved to worship our Lord Jesus through her music, singing and playing the piano. She was a member of Gurnee Community Church and dedicated many years of service to Christ there directing the choir and sharing her beautiful voice. She was also a member for more than 20 years at Northern Illinois Emmaus. Over the years she enjoyed directing and performing in live musicals and stage plays in theatres across Lake County. She coordinated musical and trade shows across the country, including shows for CFSA and The McGuire Sisters. She was an avid Cubs fan and loved to play Yatzee late into the night with her husband. Barbara is survived by her husband, John; her brother, James (Yvette) Vong; her cherished children, Jennifer (Monte) Valle, Erik (Nora) Judt, Bryan (Jakie) Judt, and stepson, Philip (Jodi) Hintz; her grandchildren, Lisa Perales, Daniel Perales, Anthony Perales, Sarah Judt, Madison Valle, Hailey, Alexsandra, Paige and Ryan Judt, Mathew and Emma Moreno, Jackson Krakowski, Rebecca, Stacie, Meagan, Andie, Josh and Faith Hintz; her great-grandchildren, Leah, Luis, Landon, Lorelei, Valerie, Alina and Athina. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Betty Vong; late husband, Robert Russell, and granddaughter, Kayla Rose Judt. Visitation will be on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 4pm-8pm, and Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10am-11am followed by a funeral service at 11am. The visitation and funeral to be celebrated at Gurnee Community Church, 4555 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee with Pastor Chris Stephens and Pastor Brian Walter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Barbara's name may be made to Gurnee Community Church (Worship and Arts), or Northern Illinois Emmaus, P.O. Box 24, Crystal Lake, IL 60012-0039 or online at NIL-EMMAUS.org. Arrangements entrusted to SAMBRANO FUNERAL & CREMATION, Gurnee. You may leave online condolences at LauraSambranoFunerals.com; 847-571-7719. Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2019