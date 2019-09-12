Home

Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
Barbara J. Ankley


1938 - 2019
Barbara J. Ankley Obituary
Barbara J. Ankley, 81, of Waukegan, IL passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born June 29, 1938 in Waukegan, IL to Harold and Lillian Blomstrom. On May 17, 1958, she married Roger Ankley and together they shared 61 years of marriage. Barbara was a graduate of Waukegan High School and a parishioner of Christ Episcopal Church in Waukegan. Barbara was a member of the Jaycee's, Waukegan Yacht Club, Bridge Club and Clara Cummings Book Club. She loved boating, the theatre and traveling. Barbara is survived by her beloved husband, Roger K. Ankley; children, Roger (Heather) Ankley, Julie (Rob) Hopkins and Wendy (Dave Schlapper) O'Linn; grandchildren, Kristin, Jeffrey, Ryan, Samantha, Alexander, Allison, Kelly, Kevin, Ryan, Ethan, Jonathan and Matthew; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Marianne) Blomstrom; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; many aunts and uncles; and a niece. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at North Shore Garden of Memories in North Chicago, IL. A special thank you to Heartland Hospice and Open Arms Solutions for the wonderful care she and our family received. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 12, 2019
