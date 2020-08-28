Another beautiful angel earned her wings August 24, 2020. Barbara Jane Malcolm-Maeder (née Bergstedt) was born December 29, 1928 in Moline, Illinois. She passed away peacefully in Sun Lakes, Arizona with her family by her side. She was 91. Barbara exuded grace, beauty, kindness, a great sense of humor, a love for doggies and surely lived a life of zest. She was adored by everyone who met her. Her radiant smile would light up a room and she even managed a few smiles in her final earthly days.



Barbara graduated from Moline High School in 1946 and faithfully attended many class reunions over the years. She also graduated from the Moline Public Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. Soon after, she met J. Richard Malcolm while he was attending school at Augustana College, Rock Island, Illinois. They married in June 1950 and settled in Waukegan, IL where they raised three sons, Steve, Doug, and Greg. They spent a few years in Florissant, MO as Mr. Malcolm was transferred, and then returned back to Waukegan. Barbara worked full time, sometimes holding down two jobs while she and Richard raised their family. She worked over forty years as an RN at Victory Hospital and in private practice. So many lives were touched by her loving care. Sadly, she was widowed at age 46. Barbara was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waukegan for many years before she retired and moved to Arizona.



While living in Sun Lakes, AZ, Barbara met her second husband, Donald Maeder. They were married in April 1996. Together, they enjoyed many years of golfing, dancing, traveling and entertaining their countless friends. Barbara became a widow again when Don passed away in 2014. Barbara was a member of Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Sun Lakes for over 20 years where she volunteered to help with Braille activities. In 2017, she moved to the Renaissance Assisted Living facility in Sun Lakes where she lived independently until the last few months. The family would like to extend their gratitude for the tender and loving care Barbara received from the many nurses and medical technicians at Renaissance. We are also grateful for the dignified care administered by Hospice of the Valley in her final weeks.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Cleon (Lindberg) Bergstedt; brother, Donald Bergstedt; sister, Janice McCune (Bergstedt); infant daughter, Christine Malcolm; the love of her life, husband J. Richard Malcolm, husband, Donald Maeder; and son, Steven Malcolm. She is survived by her adoring sons, J. Douglas Malcolm (Julie), and Greg Malcolm who reside in Spearfish, SD. Three grandchildren: Marcus (Brooke) Malcolm, Brad (Laura) Malcolm, Lindsay Williams (Shawn); six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her dear friend of sixty-four years, Joan Tapper.



She will be buried at North Shore Garden of Memories, North Chicago with her husband Richard. A private family graveside service will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you give your pup a big hug in her memory and donate to your local animal shelter as Barbara was a huge lover of dogs.





