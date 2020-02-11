|
Barbara J. Opitz (Pratt), 72, passed away on January 6th, 2020 at Condell Medical Center from long illness. Barbara was born to parents Robert Sr. and Janet (Moran) Pratt, on June 25th,1947, in Lake County Illinois. She is survived by her son Steven Opitz, daughter in-law Kathleen Riggens, her siblings William Pratt (wife Laurie), David Pratt (wife Penny), Stacey (Pratt) Rinker (husband Lynn), grand daughters Toni Kelly, Cydney Opitz, 3 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents Robert F. Pratt and Janet Lee Pratt, her husband Thomas "T.O." Opitz, and brother Robert Pratt Jr.
Barbara retired from Ft. Sheridan after many years working in the recruiting division. She loved to play pool, take pictures, listen to music, and study her familys genealogy. Barbara also enjoyed her luncheons with friends,and spending time with her family. She will always be remembered for her great laugh and smile.
Please join us for a memorial luncheon as we celebrate the life and memories of Barbara Jean Opitz on February 22nd, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Zion, Illinois.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 11, 2020