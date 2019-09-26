|
Barry E. Hall, 71, passed away on August 15, 2019 in Miami Florida. Barry was born and raised in Waukegan, Illinois and is preceded in death by parents, Jim and Betty Hall and his brother James (Marie). After serving in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War Barry relocated to the Ft. Lauderdale area where he lived and worked most of his life. He is survived by his brother Joel Hall, sisters Jeanne (Bruce) Brousseau, and Betsy Hagan, his sister-in-law Marie (James) and many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service is planned for Sunday, Sept 29th, from 12-3pm at the American Legion #771 located at 749 Milwaukee Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 26, 2019