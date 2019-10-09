Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shiloh Baptist Church
800 S Genesee St
Waukegan, IL 60085
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
800 S. Genesee St.,
Waukegan,, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
800 S. Genesee St.
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Bray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice V. Bray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice V. Bray Obituary
Beatrice V. Bray passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the age of 81. Beatrice will be lovingly remembered by her children Patricia Greathouse, Farise (Robert) Sims, John Bray Jr., Vincent Bray; grandchildren Larry Jr., Cameron and Lance Greathouse; Yoshaika (Nick) Foster; Larise and Eyleen Scott; Vincent Jr., Brandon, Courtney, Valentina and Sergio Bray; siblings Chester Williams III, Chestine Williams, Lynn (James) Pitts, Shirley Fitts, Brenda (Neal) Wright; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

A Celebration of Beatrice's life will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at:

Shiloh Baptist Church, 800 S. Genesee St., Waukegan, IL 60085 847-662-6325

Visitation: 12-1pm

Services: 1-2pm
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.