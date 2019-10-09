|
Beatrice V. Bray passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the age of 81. Beatrice will be lovingly remembered by her children Patricia Greathouse, Farise (Robert) Sims, John Bray Jr., Vincent Bray; grandchildren Larry Jr., Cameron and Lance Greathouse; Yoshaika (Nick) Foster; Larise and Eyleen Scott; Vincent Jr., Brandon, Courtney, Valentina and Sergio Bray; siblings Chester Williams III, Chestine Williams, Lynn (James) Pitts, Shirley Fitts, Brenda (Neal) Wright; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
A Celebration of Beatrice's life will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at:
Shiloh Baptist Church, 800 S. Genesee St., Waukegan, IL 60085 847-662-6325
Visitation: 12-1pm
Services: 1-2pm
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 9, 2019