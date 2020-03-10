|
Beatrice "Bea" Wensle 86, of Beach Park, Illinois passed away on March 4, 2020 at Rolling Hills Manor.
Bea was born in Waukegan on April 14, 1933. She worked for Benton Township for many years in the assessors office finishing her career at the County of Lake in the appraisal department. She enjoyed playing cribbage with the "boys", square dancing in her younger years and making yard art with her spouse. She enjoyed her many vacations to Branson Mo. and Nashville and once in a lifetime trip to Hawaii.
Survivors include her son Richard (Patricia) Wensle of Galena Il. and daughter Laurie (Dennis) Daisy of Union Grove Wi, three nieces Jennifer Cote of Beach Park, Rita Paulsen and Joan Wensle of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Leonard "Cy" Wensle and her parents Julius and Charlotte Bronstad.
Services were provided by Congdon Funeral home and were private for the family with Pastor Doug Carlson officiating on Friday March 6. Interment was at Pineview Memorial Park, Beach Park.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 10, 2020