Benjamin F. Truby of Waukegan, IL passed away on April 6, 2019 at Rolling Hills Manor. Ben was born January 16, 1922 and was a life long resident of Waukegan. He was a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Waukegan, Il. Ben was a navy veteran of WWII serving aboard the destroyer escort USS Burden R. Hastings in the South Pacific. After the navy, he was employed at Houdaille Hershey, Johnson Motors, Outboard Marine, and retired from AMCO tools. Ben enjoyed gardening, wood working, bird watching and card playing. In retirement, he logged many miles walking in the Lake County Forest Preserves and in his neighborhood. He especially enjoyed fishing for perch on Waukegan's North Pier. Ben was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Laverne (2007), and by his parents and six siblings. He is survived by his sons, Trent (Susan), Todd and Thomas (Carol). He has two granddaughters, four step granddaughters and seven great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alliance for the Great Lakes at 150 N. Michigan Ave. Chicago, Illinois 60611 or donate.greatlakes.org We would like to thank the staff of Rolling Hills Manor for the kindness and care they provided him during his stay. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:30am at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery. Luncheon to follow. Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019