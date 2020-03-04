|
|
Bernard J. "Bernie" Dost, 94 years old of Antioch, IL, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Victory Lakes, Lindenhurst. He was born February 12, 1926 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Bernhard and Bertha (nèe Herr) Dost. On May 7, 1949, Bernie married the late Geraldine "Jerry" (nèe Olk) in Chicago, IL, before moving to Antioch in 1952. Bernie served his country proudly in World War II as a Corporal in the United States Army Air Force. He was active with Boy Scout Troop 92 in Antioch for over 50 years, serving as Scout Master for 13 years. He was also an active parishioner of St. Peter Catholic Church, serving as both a lector and usher. He loved square dancing, gardening, bird watching; but most of all Bernie loved his family and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bernie is survived by his children, Bernie (Debra) Dost, Mary (John) Jedele, Barb (Jim) Ratajczyk, John Dost, and Fran (Sergio) Gonzalez; his 15 grandchildren, Tracey, Nicole, Brian, Karen, Donna, Joanne, Renee, Mike, Angie, Heather, Tiffany, Alex, Sergio, Fabian, Andrew; his 27 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jerry; his great-granddaughter, Olivia Nicole; his companion, Jean Reith; and his sister, Marge (Richard) Moore.
Funeral Services 9:15 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 from Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002 to Our Lady of the Lakes – St. Peter Catholic Church, 557 Lake St., Antioch. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Antioch. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at the funeral home. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or Misericordia ATTN: Sr. Rosemary Connelly, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 or Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, 557 Lake St., Antioch, IL. Please sign the online guestbook for Bernie at www.strangfh.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 4, 2020