Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 855-2760
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
1932 - 2019
Bernardo Marigmen Obituary
Bernardo G. Marigmen, 87, of Beach Park, Il passed away on Thursday, September 05, 2019 at his home.

He was born on March 12, 1932 to the late Teodorico and Placida (Grospe) Marigmen in the Philippines. On March 29, 1952 he married Epifania Castillo. Bernardo enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Bernardo is survived by his loving wife Epifania, his children; Elizabeth (Tress) McDinnes, Bernardo (Encarnacion) Marigmen Jr., Linda (Eduardo) De Belen, Emely (Jessie) Manansala, Bernardo (Kim) Marigmen III, and Bernardo (Melvie) Marigmen I, 2 half sisters, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, niece, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Ester Navarro and 1 half sister.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 and again from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday at the funeral home. Fr. James Merold will officiate.

Burial will be at Warren Cemetery.

Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 7, 2019
