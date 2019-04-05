Bernice Koncan, 97, of Gurnee, peacefully passed away with her daughter by her side on March 30, 2019. She was born on April 10th, 1921 in Staubaugh, MI. She married the late (1994) William "Bill" Koncan in Waukegan IL. Bernice was a parishioner of Mother of God Church and St. John's Lutheran Church in Waukegan. She loved traveling and hunting for antiques. She was an avid card player who especially loved playing poker with her friends. She is survived by her children, Claudette (Fred) Skvarce of Antioch, IL and Wayne (Rosana) Koncan of Crested Butte, CO; grandchildren, Ginger (Kent) Ipsen, Freddie (Brianna) Skvarce and Kristina, Courtney, Dane, and Dylan Koncan; great grandchildren, Elle, Piper, Emery Ipsen and Freddie, Brek and Mak Skvarce; brother and sister in-law's, Tom (Lois) Koncan and Lorraine Koncan; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Anna DeHate; brother, Earl DeHate; and sister Hyacinth Barber. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 7th, 2019 from 1-3pm at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bernice's honor to the . Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019