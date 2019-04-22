Bernice Machak (nee Kuzinskas), 90, of Waukegan, IL passed away at Rolling Hills Manor in Zion, IL on April 17, 2019 after a long and valiant effort to overcome illness. She was born in Waukegan on June 14, 1928 to Anele (Masilionis) and John Kuzinskas. After graduating from St. Bartholomew Grade School and Holy Child High School, Bernice went to work in the Accounting Dept. at U.S. Steel Corp. in Waukegan, where she met her future husband, Al. They were married in 1958. In 1963, Bernice left her job to raise her family. She was a devoted wife, sister, daughter, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a kind and caring soul who cherished her children, especially her developmentally disabled son, Richard, with whom she shared a special bond. Bernice loved to cook and bake, especially the ethnic dishes of her Lithuanian heritage. She made wonderful breads and cakes, which she taught herself how to decorate beautifully. She was also a very creative and avid crafter. She is survived by her husband; Aloysius (Al), her daughter; Peggy Machak, her three sons; John (Elizabeth), Robert (Kathy), and Richard Machak, grandchildren; John, Kevin, Michael (Ashley),Machak and Amanda Machak, great grandchildren; Marian and Emily Machak, as well as her sister Aldona (Harvey) Wright and many special nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother; Msgr. John Kruzinskas and her infant sister; Nellie. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 450 Keller Ave., Waukegan, IL. Visitation will be at the Church from 9:00 AM until time of Mass at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Friends of Ann Kiley Center, c/o Henrietta Reder, 1401 Dugdale Rd., Waukegan, IL. 60085. Bradley Funeral Home is serving the family. Info: 847-473-3966. Please sign our online guestbook: www.bradleyfhnorthchicago.com Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary