Bert L. Foster Sr., 85, of North Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully at home on February 4, 2020. He was born on February 7, 1934 in Waukegan, IL to the late Thomas "Howard" and Ruth Foster. He married the late Mildred (Stolarik) Foster in 1955, who preceded him in death in 2016. He is also preceded in death by his daughter Susan Foster; two brothers, Jerry and Thomas Foster. Bert is survived by his children, Jennifer (Robert) Justice, Bert (Barbara) Foster Jr, and Jeffrey Foster; six grandchildren, Jordan, Ryan, Matthew, Jessica, Georgia, and Lila; and sister, Arlene Carney. He retired from Commonwealth Edison after 38 years of employment. He also served his community for 30 years as an Auxiliary Police Officer for the City of North Chicago. Bert enjoyed bicycling, fishing, and photography. He was a proud grandpa and enjoyed spending time with his family and beloved cat, Earl. Visitation will be on Monday, February 10 from 4PM – 7PM at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, February 11 at 10:30AM at Church of St. Patrick, 15000 Wadsworth Road, Wadsworth, IL 60083. Interment follows at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bert's name may be made to The Special Olympics of IL, 605 E. Willow St., Normal, IL 61761 or website [email protected]
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020