Bertha Appenzeller, 91, longtime resident of Winthrop Harbor, IL passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. Bertha was born March 19, 1927 in Ironwood, MI. She was a resident of Lake County for 67 years. She moved to the Zion and Winthrop Harbor areas from Chicago where she had been employed by the Illinois Bell Telephone Company. She later retired from the Waukegan Developmental Center. She attended the United Methodist Church of Winthrop Harbor for several years and enjoyed shopping, gardening and feeding the birds. Survivors include her daughter, Jane (Jack) Mullin of Waukegan, IL; sister-in-law, Delores Raisanen; brother-in-law, Lee Appenzeller; dear friend, Sharen McDoul; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Appenzeller in 2011; son, Kurt Appenzeller in 1990; parents, Amanda and Arvid Raisanen; and brother, Robert Raisanen in 1990. Funeral services will be private for the family. Memorial donations are suggested to the of IL (www.nkfi.org) or the of IL (www.lung.org).