Bessie Lea Bartley, 88 of North Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy illness, on Wednesday May 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving children.Bessie Lea was born at home on November 21, 1930, to the late Willie C. and Lola Harrison, in North Chicago, IL. She was the fifth of six children born to this union. She was united in marriage to John Bartley Jr. on January 16, 1955, and to this union five children were born.Bessie Lea accepted Christ at an early age. She was baptized by the late Reverend Jonas Porter, while her family was under Watch Care at First Corinthian Baptist Church, North Chicago, Illinois. She was a dedicated member and choir member of the Mount Sinai Institutional Baptist Church, where she faithfully served under the leadership of the late Pastor W.D. Kilgore, Pastor Solomon Smith, Pastor Louis Gilbert and Pastor Gerald Wilcoxon for over 70 years until her illness prevented her to do so. She loved the freedom of worship, and exhibited it consistently at church and home by singing and praising God with her strong melodic ALTO voice.Bessie Lea worked for 42 years for the United States Navy Administration, where she worked in various clerical and secretarial positions until she retired due to illness.Bessie Lea Bartley leaves to cherish her memories, her loving daughters, Melanie Bartley, Melodie Bartley-Davis (Danny) of North Chicago, IL, Tammy Y. James of Beach Park, IL, and son, John Derek Bartley, of Waukegan, IL. Sisters; Ruby Winfrey of Waukegan, IL and Mildred Rouse of North Chicago, IL. Fifteen grandchildren, Fourteen great grandchildren and one great- great grandchild. Special baby doll; Violet who gave her so much comfort and joy during her illness. Special cousin; Deloris North, special niece; Sheila Hilliard, and a host of beloved relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband; John Bartley Jr., son; Darryl Keith Bartley, parents; Willie C. and Lola Harrison, sister; Lula Mae Garrett, two brothers; Charles and George Harrison.A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Mt. Sinai Institutional Baptist Church, 2401 Argonne Drive, North Chicago, IL. Pastor Gerald Wilcoxon, Officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 31, 2019