Bette Dawn (Emanuelson) Tjader, 87, passed into her eternal Heavenly Home on April 27th, 2019. She was born on September 30th, 1931 in Zion, Illinois. Bette was a lifelong member of Christ Community Church where she served her Lord in many areas. She loved being a part of the Zion Passion Play over the years with both of her sons and then her grand daughters. She graduated from ZBTHS in 1949 having also attended Trinity Lutheran School in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. She worked at H. A. Friend + Co until becoming a full time mom. She is survived by; 2 sons: Brian (Jan) Tjader and Douglas Tjader; 7 grand daughters: Jennifer (Jaime) Castaneda, Lisa (Steve) Gatto, Andrea (Brian) Van Auken, Kristen (Thomas) Hargett, Kim (Brandon) Chesser, Katie (Jake) Clark, Kari Tjader; 22 great-grandchildren, sister Muriel Green, sister-in-law Jannis Emanuelson, brother Kenneth (Marsha) Emanuelson, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Tjader; parents, Joseph and Ethel Emanuelson; brothers, Glen and Howard Emanuelson; sister-in-law, Ethel Emanuelson; brother-in-law, Bill Green and daughter-in-law, Sharon Tjader. A visitation will be held on Friday May 3rd from 10:00-11:30am with a memorial service to follow at 11:30am at Christ Community Church in Zion, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Camp Zion or Christ Community Church c/o 2500 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion IL. 60099. Please sign the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 1, 2019