Betty F. Hedderly
Betty F. Hedderly, 87, of Waukegan, Illinois passed away on November 9, 2020, following a courageous battle with pneumonia. Betty was born in Danville, Illinois on February 13, 1933 to Paul and Florence Trimble. She graduated from Danville High School in 1950, after which she visited her aunt and uncle, Myrtle and Jim Grana, in Waukegan and fell in love with the lakefront. She then moved to Waukegan and married Eugene Greener in 1950. Betty started her working career in the area as a Clerk Typist at Great Lakes Naval Base and was then a long time employee of VR Wesson, where she served for several years as President of the local AFL-CIO Machinists Union, in which she was always actively involved. On February 23, 1974, she married William "Bill" Hedderly, a fellow employee of VR. One of her favorite hobbies was gardening. Her yard was always filled with beautiful flowers and delicious vegetables, which her husband, Bill helped her to grow. She is survived by her husband, Bill; son, Leonard Greener; daughter, Shelley (Michael) St. Jean; grandson, Andrew (Keri) St. Jean; and great grandchildren, Alexa and Lindsey. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Eugene H. Greener and Paul J. Greener; and grandson, Nicholas A. Greener. Betty loved animals and enjoyed watching the wildlife that visited her yard. Please consider, in lieu of flowers, a donation in her honor to Save-A-Pet at saveapetil.org or Save-A-Pet Adoption Center, P.O. Box 266, Grayslake, IL 60030. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



Published in News Sun from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
