Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Betty Jane Carter


1925 - 2019
Betty Jane Carter Obituary
Betty Jane Carter, 93, passed away on August 28, 2019. She was born in Aurora, IL on December 19, 1925 the daughter of Walter and Anna (Dedor) Grensky. She is survived by her children; Joan Keller, David (Regina) Carter, Richard (Cindy) Carter and James (Cindy) Carter, daughter-in-law Lynda Carter, 6 grandchildren, 1 step-granddaughter and 1 step-great grandson. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Carter and son Steven Carter.

All services will be private.

For online condolences visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 31, 2019
