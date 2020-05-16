It is with great sadness that we announce the May 14, 2020 loss of our mother, Betty Jane Dunning, nee' Shirkey. She died peacefully 14 days after contracting Covid-19.
Born in Westernport, Maryland on December 17th, 1931 to her mother Pearl Winona Shirkey.
Betty retired after many years at Abbott Laboratories and found immense enjoyment riding and caring for her horses on her small farm in Zion, Il.
Betty is survived and will be remembered lovingly by her children Sherry (Gary) Bowker and Vicki (Terry) Florio. Betty is also survived by her grandchildren Christina (Charles) Norman, Heather (Michael) Ray, Jodi (Trevor) Burnette, Michael (Sara) Reed, Holly (Clarence) Kammer, Jeremy (Clarissa) Florio, Zachary (Lindsey) Florio, Heidi (Gardiner) Wade, 16 great grandchildren Summer, River, Levi Burnette, Destinee and Clay Kammer, Mallory Bueschen, Emma, Quinn, Maddox and Dominic Florio, Gavin and Aubrey Wade, Nicholas, Madison, Savannah, and Taylor Reed, and 2 great-great grandchildren Landon Reed and Elijah Burnette.
Betty is preceded in death by her mother Pearl Shirkey, daughter Patricia Reed, son in law Kenneth Reed and her husband of 61 years, Glenn Dunning.
Due to the pandemic, no services will be held and a private family celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in Betty's name to a charity of your choice.
Published in News Sun on May 16, 2020.