Betty Jane Dunning
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the May 14, 2020 loss of our mother, Betty Jane Dunning, nee' Shirkey. She died peacefully 14 days after contracting Covid-19.



Born in Westernport, Maryland on December 17th, 1931 to her mother Pearl Winona Shirkey.



Betty retired after many years at Abbott Laboratories and found immense enjoyment riding and caring for her horses on her small farm in Zion, Il.



Betty is survived and will be remembered lovingly by her children Sherry (Gary) Bowker and Vicki (Terry) Florio. Betty is also survived by her grandchildren Christina (Charles) Norman, Heather (Michael) Ray, Jodi (Trevor) Burnette, Michael (Sara) Reed, Holly (Clarence) Kammer, Jeremy (Clarissa) Florio, Zachary (Lindsey) Florio, Heidi (Gardiner) Wade, 16 great grandchildren Summer, River, Levi Burnette, Destinee and Clay Kammer, Mallory Bueschen, Emma, Quinn, Maddox and Dominic Florio, Gavin and Aubrey Wade, Nicholas, Madison, Savannah, and Taylor Reed, and 2 great-great grandchildren Landon Reed and Elijah Burnette.



Betty is preceded in death by her mother Pearl Shirkey, daughter Patricia Reed, son in law Kenneth Reed and her husband of 61 years, Glenn Dunning.



Due to the pandemic, no services will be held and a private family celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in Betty's name to a charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on May 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved