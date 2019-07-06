Betty Jo Calhoun received her much anticipated, long awaited heavenly body on the morning of June 28th, 2019 at the Annex in Gibson City, IL. Abiding by her wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. She will be cremated. Interment will be at OddFellows cemetery in Herrin, IL at a future time.



She is reunited with her son Thomas Joseph Calhoun, husband Olan Dean Calhoun, three sisters Lila, Mary, and Flo and parents Joseph William Fricke and Sibyl Hycienth (Elston) Fricke.



Following later will be her son Dennis Calhoun and daughter in law Jaye of Scottsdale, AZ as well as daughter Dr. Carol Calhoun Williams, son-in-law Scott Williams, grandchildren John Joseph, Olan Jennings, and Rose Elston Williams, all of Melvin, IL. Her honorary daughter and grandson, Alexa and Steven Chun of Libertyville IL also survive.



Betty was born laughing July 1st, 1923 on the family farm along the Big Muddy just north of Carbondale, IL. The third of four sisters, she grew up surrounded by love, laughter, hard work and homemade fun. As a young woman she joined the U.S. Cadet Nursing Corp, training at St. Louis City Hospital 1944-1947. With her newly minted R.N., she became Head Nurse of the Maternity Ward at Herrin Hospital. There she met Dean Calhoun, they were married on June 10, 1950. Together they created a loving, happy home for their three children Dennis in 1953, Carol in 1958, and Tom in 1963. Betty said she raised three "only" children, she would send one to school and bring home a new baby to constantly cuddle. Their union ended when Dean passed away in April of 1991. Betty was active in the First United Methodist Church in Waukegan, IL until 2008. That year she moved to Cissna Park, IL, where she enjoyed meeting a new set of friends in the church, her residence at Creekside Retirement Center, and the general community. As age took its toll, she moved to Holly Brook assisted living followed by the Annex nursing home in Gibson City, IL, close to her daughter, Carol. She received excellent, loving care at both places, for which her family is grateful!



Betty was known as a friend to all, quick to laugh, and quick to assist in any way she could. Her happy, loving heart touched many lives: family, friends, patients, who will best honor her by passing that spirit along as they journey through life. Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 6, 2019