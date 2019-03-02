Betty J Ward-Ley 1930-2019Betty passed away suddenly on Feb 20, 2019 at the age of 89. A resident of Clearwater FL she was the widow of John Richard Ward and Celestine LeyShe leaves behind a wonderful family of 9 children and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.As one of the first woman in Gurnee, IL she started and operated her own business where she enjoyed many celebrity clients. She was the President of the Mothers of Twins for 20 years and held the record of 3 sets of twins of her own. Later in retirement she founded the popular " Betty"s Second Time Around " boutique at the Oldsmar Flee Market. She was a avid domino's player, dancer and swam with the girls. She enjoyed a yearly cruise to Cozumel. A remarkable woman of many talents and will be sadly missed by family, friends, and business associates. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary