Betty L. Vares, 98, of Fox Lake, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her home. She was born June 2, 1921 in Chicago, IL to George and Belle Schlosser. Betty volunteered with the Girl Scouts, American Legion Auxiliary Post 659, and was a member of the United Protestant Church in Grayslake. Betty is survived by her daughters, Linda Markham of Round Lake, Cinda (David) Bartz of Antioch, and Jan Vares of Downers Grove; her grandchildren, Christopher (Jennifer) Markham, Victoria Markham, Amanda Bartz, Meaghan (Gregor) Germana, Michelle (Corey) Brown, and Edward (Donna) Markham; 7 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Donn Robbins, her second husband George Vares, her son-in-law Clarence Markham, Jr.
A visitation and memorial service is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with a memorial service commencing at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at United Protestant Church 54 S. Whitney St. Grayslake, IL 60030 . Interment will be held privately at Northshore Garden of Memories, 1801 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, Il . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fox Lake Fire Protection District or United Protestant Chuch. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. For information, please call 847-223-8122 or visit www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 9, 2019