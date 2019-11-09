Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
United Protestant Church
54 S. Whitney St
Grayslake, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
United Protestant Church
54 S. Whitney St
Grayslake, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Vares
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Vares

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. Vares Obituary
Betty L. Vares, 98, of Fox Lake, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her home. She was born June 2, 1921 in Chicago, IL to George and Belle Schlosser. Betty volunteered with the Girl Scouts, American Legion Auxiliary Post 659, and was a member of the United Protestant Church in Grayslake. Betty is survived by her daughters, Linda Markham of Round Lake, Cinda (David) Bartz of Antioch, and Jan Vares of Downers Grove; her grandchildren, Christopher (Jennifer) Markham, Victoria Markham, Amanda Bartz, Meaghan (Gregor) Germana, Michelle (Corey) Brown, and Edward (Donna) Markham; 7 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Donn Robbins, her second husband George Vares, her son-in-law Clarence Markham, Jr.

A visitation and memorial service is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with a memorial service commencing at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at United Protestant Church 54 S. Whitney St. Grayslake, IL 60030 . Interment will be held privately at Northshore Garden of Memories, 1801 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, Il . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fox Lake Fire Protection District or United Protestant Chuch. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. For information, please call 847-223-8122 or visit www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -