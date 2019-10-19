|
|
Betty Pike, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Round Lake Beach, IL.
Betty was born in Drew, MS on October 6, 1933. She owned and operated Nellie Mays gift shop in Clarksdale, MS for many years. She also ran Kathryn's on Moon Lake with her husband Bob. Betty was a lifelong animal lover and will be missed by her dog Baby.
She is survived by her sons Don (Chris) Jackson, Jr and Ronald Jackson; granddaughter Victoria (Ted) Morris; great grandchildren Ryan Morris and Rachael Morris; and by her nieces and nephews Donna (Ben) Toole, Robert (Dawn) Taylor, William Griffin, and Debbie Griffin.
She was preceded in death by her husbands Don Jackson, Sr, Frederick Walpole, and Bobby Pike, her parents Irene Hall and Roy Griffin and by her siblings Billy Griffin, Helen (Jessie) Reynolds, and Dorothy Volpentesta.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Meredith Nowell Funeral Home, 314 E 2nd St, Clarksdale, MS 38614. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Barbee Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Betty's memory to the Cares Clarksdale Rescue, 1645 DeSoto, Clarksdale, MS 38614. Local funeral arrangements under the care of Ringa Funeral Home
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 19, 2019